Not Going Out

Lee is a childish northerner who lives in a fancy penthouse apartment in London. Going through a variety of jobs such as a janitor and a ice cream man as well as attempting relationships with flat mates Kate (Series 1) and Lucy (Series 2 & 3). His best mate, Daily Mail reading, middle class citizen Tim is always there to stop Lee from getting in trouble or not? Mayhem is never far away with cleaner Barbara who has never done an honest day's work in her life.