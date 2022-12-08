Not Available

Not porn is about a frustrated artist with relationship challenges. Our hero, ‘Chris the director, lives with his mom while he makes films. All the films he makes the world sees as porn, while Chris believes them to be the ultimate in Art. Most people know Chris’s films, in the same way they know Debbie Does Dallas or Deep Throat. When a fan tells Chris how hot his PORN films are, he responds, “It’s not porn!” Chris’s frustration is where we get our title. Don’t let the name fool you, this show has nudity, perversion and really weird jokes. For instance, the lead actor Johnny has a Prince Albert piercing and knows how to use it. He can piss in two urinals at once, or write both his first AND last name in the snow at the same time. Chris is fixated on his lead actresses, from a distance. Really, it’s the film that attracts him, and as soon as he’s into editing, he finds himself alone again. Johnny and Chris then go out to the bars of Los Angeles where Chris makes bad choices just to have sex. One bad choice that finds Chris is Joannie. Joannie finds Chris getting beat up by a drag queen in a parking lot. She decided she wants to fuck him, and doesn’t take, “No.” Chris ends up going home with Joannie who uses him as a sex toy and throws him away. Chris doesn’t understand that Joannie has needs and decided to fill them. Chris ends up confused as he heads back to his night job delivering pizzas. All the people that work on Chris’s films have night jobs. Johnny is a jiggalo. He really wants to be famous, just as everyone else on Chris’s films dreams. However, his only recognition is in the porn industry. It probably helps him with clients that know who he is, but don’t remember jacking it while he’s on the TV in front of them. The makeup artist, Lourisa is a drag singer. She is a proud black woman. That’s right: A woman. She is a woman, dressing up like a man that dresses up like a woman. She is also the mother of the crew, and when things fall apart, she’s the one who gives them a hug. Tj, the lighting guy, sings in a punk band and races cars. He just wants to have sex with groupies and party. So he rolls another fatty and parties on. Jorge, the sound guy, is usually the one standing next to Tj for a joint. As a sound guy, Jorge can squeeze into place in shot that physics shouldn’t allow for. He thinks this special talent will endear him to Hollywood elite, vaulting him to fame. Little does he know that they turn most of the sound off while cranking to Chris’s films. Jorge is also enamored with Katya, our lead actress, and using sexual innuendo tries to get her to smile. Our lead actress is a sweet girl, and wouldn’t find Jorge’s jokes funny…. If she could speak enough English to understand what he’s saying. Katya is also a slave to the Russian Mob who was saved from the sex industry by wearing ugly make up. Her fear is that they mob sees her 'au natural’ and realizes they’ve been duped. She appears in Chris’s films only because it gets her away from the restaurant and pays her in cash. With only six months left in her contract, Katya meets Michael. Michael is an S&M top that trains slaves. These slaves are consensual adults that want to be 'in service’. Michael sees her grace and poise and cares nothing for the hideous face of Katya’s 'ugly makeup.’ In a twisted SM Cinderella story, Katya finds love with a man who is attracted to her for what lays below the face.