Not the Nine O'Clock News

Not The Nine O'Clock News was a satirical show broadcast on BBC2 (UK) from 1979 to 1982. Noted for its topical sketches and skits, it made stars of Rowan Atkinson, Mel Smith, Griff Rhys-Jones and Pamela Stephenson. The show required a large number of writers, and to this end operated an "open door" policy, accepting sketch ideas from anybody who wanted to contribute. With a large number of contributing writers, there was plenty of material to go round, and only the best ideas made it to the screen; thus the series was able to maintain a remarkably high quality of material across four series. The series ended in 1982, partly due to the various cast members wanting to pursue their own projects instead.

Rowan Atkinson
Mel Smith
Pamela Stephenson
Griff Rhys Jones
Chris Langham

