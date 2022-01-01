Not Available

Not Your Average Travel Guide (NYATG) is a travel show on the Travel Channel, it airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. It is hosted by seven different "Travel Guides", Bill Delano, Brian Knappenberger, Carrie Lederer, Kate Ward, Shane O, Joseph Van Harken, and Brad Hasse. The show features a specific city in each episode lasting approximately 30 minutes. The show attempts to give an unconventional personal tour of the world, also featured during the show are small travel tips and facts. The show debuted on November 17, 2006 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.