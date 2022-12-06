Not Available

"Notebooks from Japan" is an invitation to discover daily life in the Japan of today. Japan represents the exotic and the modern. We know the world of geishas and samurai, the films of Ozu, Kurosawa and Kitano, the Sumo wrestlers and the Japanese restaurants where we hesitate between sushi and sashimi. But in daily Japanese life, everyone uses Sony and JVC, the teenagers have their Nintendo Playstations and when we see Suzuki and Honda motorcycles swerving between cars we might well wonder if Japan is still the land of Zen.