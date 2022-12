Not Available

The motive in murder-for-hire plots may vary from case to case, but for the hired hit man it's always business as usual. Plunge into the sinister undertaking of contract killings in NOTHING PERSONAL, Investigation Discovery's new series about mafia disloyalties, romantic infidelities, stale friendships and the trio of characters at their center: the conniving "client," the professional murderer, and the victim who never saw it coming.