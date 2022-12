Not Available

Nothing to Report follows the day-to-day adventures of Chance Blackstreet (Chris Jericho) and Moses Packard (Nick Mundy), two cops who operate in the vein of action duos like Riggs and Murtaugh and Tango and Cash -- only with much less investigating and a lot more sitting in the car. Actual crime notwithstanding, they'll get the job done -- just as soon as they deal with their emotional baggage.