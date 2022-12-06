Not Available

This romantic comedy series, inspired by the true-life memoirs of Richmond P. Hobson, Jr., chronicle the adventures of three of Canada's most colourful modern-day pioneers: Rich Hobson, Panhandle Phillips, and Gloria McIntosh. Aiding them on their ranch are their sometimes inept ranch hands Ed, his younger sister Kit and Tommy who has a crush on Kit. Set in the rugged wilderness of northern British Columbia in 1940, the series blends romance, comedy and action-adventure to put a unique, contemporary spin on the traditional Western. The characters of Rich, Gloria and Pan are based on their real-life counterparts and this series is based on the memoirs that Rich himself wrote. The three books are Grass Beyond The Mountains, Nothing Too Good for a Cowboy, and The Rancher Takes a Wife, published in the 1950s. The series was filmed entirely on location in Northern British Columbia, Canada.