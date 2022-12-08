Not Available

NouCome

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

diomedéa

The story centers around Kanade Amakusa, a boy cursed with the mental power of "absolute multiple-choice"—a multiple-choice quiz will suddenly appear in his mind, and the choice he makes will become his reality. For example, he would have to choose between going nude from the waist up or the waist down in school. While in school, he is given another choice: 1) A beautiful girl will fall before him or 2) he will fall from the rooftop in female clothes. He chooses option 1, and a blonde girl named Chocolat falls before him.

Cast

Kaori SadoharaChocolat (voice)
Toshiyuki ToyonagaKanade Amakusa (voice)
Ayumi TsujiOuka Yuuouji (voice)
Yui KondouFurano Yukihira (voice)

