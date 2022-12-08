Not Available

Nought to Five

Nought to Five is for all parents from all walks of life. It’s an insiders’ guide to parenting the under-fives. The ten episodes run in consecutive order from brand new baby through to almost-5-year-olds who’re ready for school. Each episode features two families sharing their stories with a family counselor about everyday life – sleeping, eating, asserting independence, toilet training, non-compliance and so on. There’s also one part dedicated to the all-important link between movement and learning. We talk about the specific activities which will grow children’s brains so that they can attain their genetic potential.

