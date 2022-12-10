Not Available

Novoland: The Princess From Plateau

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Ye Lingshuang, an ordinary maiden who grows up with the beloved youngest princess of the grasslands Qi Hairui / Zhuyan. The girls become best friends, and Ye Lingshuang swears allegiance to the princess. Unfortunately, the Kingdom of Zhao’s ambitious ruler Yu Xiuming conspires a plan to take over the grasslands, which eventually leads to Qi Hairui’s suicide. Ye Lingshuang vows to avenge the death of her princess, and enters Yu Xiuming’s palace under a new identity. The emperor develops an interest in Ye Lingshuang after realising her true motive, and the heroine becomes torn between loyalty to her homeland and love.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images