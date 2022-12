Not Available

In 1981 Roger de Coursey managed to keep his unruly chum Nookie bear under control for long enough to star in their own 6 part series for ITV. This classic series sees Roger and a barely restrained Nookie in a series of sketches including a trip to Mars, and encounter with a fortune teller and a disasterous attempt to make a record. Guests include Lulu, Anita Harris, Clodagh Rogers, Vince Hill, Billy Dainty and Bernie Winters. Made by Southern Television for the ITV Network.