Nowadays Parenting My Dear Child is a show that provides parenting/child caring consults to families. The clients - usually parents who have problems with child care - asks to help them how to care for children properly. Then, a group of celebrities who have experiences in child care, as well as child care and parenting experts, will offer solutions and helps training. The show also provides knowledge and trendy information on how to raise the children. Ultimately, the program aims to make changes in families, relatives, friends, and everyone in society for providing better care for children.