Tatsuhiko (Atsumi Kanno) came to Tokyo to study at a vocational school. He finds a peephole on the wall of his apartment. Tatsuhiko goes to his neighbor's apartment and tells Emiru (Chocolat Ikeda) about the peephole. Suprisingly, she suggests that they show themselves through the peephole. Tatsuhiko agrees and they soon venture into each other's private life through the peephole.