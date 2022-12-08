Not Available

Nugammalt is a Swedish television program of Mexico Media. The program, which had the working title "Sweden's most important moment ', Filip & Fredrik show top 77 events that shaped today's Sweden. The program originally had the ambition to become a kind of "popular educational television" and would be done in collaboration with Lund University in Lund Professors as experts. The series would have some similarities to the duo's previous programs Boston Tea Party, whose idea in turn is reminiscent of the classic SVT program "Fråga Lund".