Pensioners Dorrie and Herb Evans live in Flat 3 of an apartment block known as Number 96. The building occupies the site of their former house in Lindsay Street, Paddington, an inner suburb of Sydney. Six apartments are situated over two live-in shops on the ground floor: one a delicatessen, the other temporarily vacant but destined to become a pharmacy. The series focuses on the lives and loves of the tenants and their associations with each other during their stay at Number 96. In 1974,Number 96 the movie was released. After 1218 episodes the series finished up in 1977. Number 96 offered many an actor a start to their careers. Long running shows like Number 96, Bell Bird, A Country Practice, The Bill, Grange Hill etc. that have many guest stars and regulars are recalled by viewers when they see a former cast member in a new production.