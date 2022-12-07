Not Available

The Numberjacks are ten small superhero numbers: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. They go about their everyday lives inside their sofa until a call comes in from a real-life child Agent, who reports a problem that needs solving. One or two of the Numberjacks fly out on location to investigate. The Numberjacks have to work out how to put things right, and thwart the dastardly intentions of the Meanies. After much fun, adventure and powerful thinking the Numberjacks win the day - till next time.