Welcome to the Nurse Witch Komugi guide at TV Tome. This show is a spinoff of the series "SoulTaker". It centers around Komugi, a 17 year old cos-play idol who protects the world as Magical Nurse Komugi from the king of viruses, Ungraar, who is embedded within Komugi's best friend, Koyori, who occasionally transforms into Magical Maid Koyori. This is a funny show that can be seen on the anime network.