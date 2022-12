Not Available

Hanasaki Shinichiro is a former police detective who now runs the “Smiling Garden” day nursery in downtown Tokyo. To help local families, who have difficulties such as working single parents and child poverty, the nursery has low fees and can keep children overnight if necessary. However, this means it’s always on the brink of bankruptcy. To protect it, Hanasaki works as a private detective by night, solving the various cases that pour in each day.