Not Available

This spin-off of The Golden Girls and Empty Nest also took place at Miami's Community Medical Center, which they often used to crossover stars of the other two shows (oddly though, none of the characters from this show surfaced on The Golden Girls at all, and they didn't show up on Empty Nest until 1993). This sitcom introduced us to the staff of 3 West. Annie Roland (Arnetia Walker), head nurse, was a strong-willed working mom who was married to a fireman. Sandy Miller (Stephanie Hodge), was the cynical, but dedicated, second in command. The best friend of Empty Nest's Laverne, Sandy was a Texan prone to dating the wrong men. Gina Cuevas (Ada Maris) was an immigrant from the small country of San Pokeno. Virgin Gina spent her days lusting after Dr. Hank Kaplan. Greg Vincent (Jeff Altman) was a goofy anti-authoratative type with a penchant for physically attacking the doctors. And Julie Milbury (Mary Jo Keenan) was the flaky, neurotic newcomer -- a former psychiatric-soc