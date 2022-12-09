Nurses (2015)

Not Available

This observational documentary series, Nurses, will tell the story of modern Irish nursing from the perspective of 6 trainee nurses. Nurses are the backbone of the Health Service and they play an essential role in service delivery throughout the health system – but do they public know what it is really like to be a nurse in 2014 Ireland? This observational documentary series, Nurses, will tell the story of modern Irish nursing from the perspective of 8 trainee nurses. Nurse will follow these trainees from a range of backgrounds, as they juggle their final year studies with their often complicated, everyday lives. But that is not the end of their stories as the series continues to follow them as they begin their professional careers putting the theory into practice in the very real and stressful environments where they will become the front-line staff in a health service that is struggling with the vagaries of limited finance, resources and morale. Nurses combines exceptional access negotiated with the HSE, the Waterford Institute of Technology School of Nursing and a cast of 8 main characters who demonstrate the myriad of motivations and backgrounds that lead people to become Nurses- the front-line of the Irish Health Service.