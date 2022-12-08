Nutri Ventures – The Quest for the 7 Kingdoms

Not Available

When Alex Grand took over the world he destroyed all the foods, replacing them with Genex 100. As the sole manufacturer of the only food available, Alex became insanely rich and the world population grew more and more unhealthy. Luckily, Nexus and 8 Nutri-Guardians managed to save some precious food samples. Each of them fled to a secret place, far from each other. There they founded the Kingdoms of Nutrition, each one destined to save a food group. Years later, four brave little kids, Theo, Lena, Ben and Nina, accidentally taste a “strange” piece of food and discover its super power. Setting out to discover the remaining foods and their Nutri-Powers, they embark on an unforgettable adventure to unite all the Kingdoms and defeat Alex Grand.