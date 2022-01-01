NWA World Championship Wrestling

Not Available

Georgia Championship Wrestling changed its main programs name to World Championship Wrestling in 1982. Ted Turner had requested the name change in hopes of giving the wrestling programming on the Superstation a less regional scope. Also, by this point, GCW had been running shows in "neutral" territories like Ohio and Michigan. Jim Crockett Promotions purchased GCW in March of 1985 and aired it's first episode of World Championship Wrestling on April 6, 1985 which was taped in Atlanta, Georgia, at WTBS' studios at 1050 Techwood Drive until March 30, 1989, when the taping location was moved to the Center Stage Theater, in Atlanta until March 25, 1992 until the show was rebranded WCW Saturday Night following the purchase of JCP by Ted Turner in 1988.