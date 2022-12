Not Available

Junpei Kōsaka is a second-year high school student who hates cats and is also allergic to them. His high school crush is Kaede Mizuno, a girl who adores cats. One day, walking home from school, Junpei kicks an empty can and unfortunately hits the local guardian deity of cats. He finds he can now understand cats, including his family's own ill-tempered cat, Nyamusasu. However, if he does not grant 100 wishes to cats, he will be turned into a cat himself.