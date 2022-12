Not Available

Nyan~ Neko Sugar Girls is a YouTube-hosted Fanime series, which has gained a certain amount of infamy in some circles just for existing. The show chronicles the lives of Cat Girl Raku-chan, her best friend Koneko-chan, and the object of her desire, the blue-haired Hitoshi-san. Animated in MS Paint and supposedly voice acted by Japanese forum members, it's a confusing mishmash of Japanese Media Tropes and Gratuitous Japanese.