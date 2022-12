Not Available

The TV anime series Nyanpire The Animation is created by studio Gonzo, based on Yukiusa's doujinshi The Gothic World of Nyanpire, about a vampire cat. The story follows a black cat who was abandoned and left to starve. Just before the cat's life was to be extinguished, a vampire emerged from the darkness and gave it blood. Now, "Nyanpire" lives as a seemingly ordinary house cat raised by a human girl.