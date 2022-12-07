NYC: Inside Out

Not Available

New York City is a remarkable place - popular with tourists and home to approximately eight million people. This bustling metropolis is dependant on complex transportation, a huge amount of electricity and a water and waste system sufficient enough to cope with the rising demand. This series explores the jaw-dropping science and mechanics that help to make New York City so incredible. Venture inside the train and subway systems and witness how 1.3 billion gallons of water is distributed for drinking, industry and sanitation. Meet the individuals engaged in some of the toughest and most dangerous jobs and see why - without their help - modern day life would come to a screeching halt.