NZSAS: First Among Equals

A world first - an exclusive documentary series about the inner workings of this country's most famous fighting elite, the top "1 percenters" of the New Zealand Defense Force - better known as the NZ SAS. For 3 years, award-winning filmmakers Desert Road enjoyed unprecedented and unparalleled access to this world-renowned but never-before-seen Special Force. During this time, Desert Road's cameras followed the unit as they selected a new intake of troopers and, over many gruelling months, moulded these raw soldiers into highly-skilled troopers of NZ SAS calibre, ready to deploy overseas - and participate in the Global War on Terror - at a moment's notice.