Of Irish origin, the O'Hara clan is tightly knit. Nothing can separate them and everything unites them. O'Hara made ​​their place in the great business world by being owners of Agua, a Quebec empire of bottled water. If for the common man, water is life, for the O'Hara, water is life ... and money. Mixing business and family, siblings are elbowing to ensure their place in the sun. And if we fight and we argue on the occasion, we all meet on Sunday evening, around the family table.