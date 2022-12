Not Available

O Canto da Sereia is a Brazilian miniseries, produced and aired by Rede Globo since January 8, 2013. Written by George Moura, Patricia Andrade and Sergio Goldenberg, supervised text Gloria Perez, and general direction of José Luiz Villamarim direction and core Ricardo Waddington, the miniseries is based on the book by Nelson Motta. The series tells the story of a popular singer who is murdered mysteriously in carnival, mobilizing around a grand investigation of the case.