Not Available

The Good Girls Club is a drama series that follows the capital's night, where sensuality and sex mix with politics, security, business and glamour, and which will accompany the story of 3 characters: the security guard, the owner and the new girl. A club in the city center, known for its luxury, extraordinary women, sensuality, sophistication and above all confidentiality… and also for the sirloin steak. Frequented by politicians, businessmen, artists and football players, it invests in exclusivity and secrecy. It's a family business, managed in the old days, which offers its clients contact with beautiful, sophisticated, available and expensive women. A luxury nightclub that is about to be the stage of a power war in Lisbon's night.