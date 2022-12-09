Not Available

O Outro Lado do Paraíso

  • Drama

Director

André Felipe Binder

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In Tocantins, we meet Clara, an innocent young woman when it comes to love affairs, who lives next to her grandfather, Josafá, in Jalapão. She meets Gael, a good-humored, but explosively tempered man, heir to a wealthy family of Palmas. The attraction between the two is immediate and Clara soon gives in to this passion - she hardly knows that this love will take her from heaven to hell! For 10 years, Clara will be hospitalized in a psychiatric clinic. During the closing period, the young woman thinks about how she ended up there, strengthens herself and understands that she was the victim of a major blow.

Cast

Bianca BinClara Tavares
Glória PiresElizabeth Mello / Maria Eduarda Feijó
Marieta SeveroSophia Monserrat
Sérgio GuizéGael Monserrat
Rafael CardosoRenato Loureiro
Caio PaduanBruno Vasconcelos

