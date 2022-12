Not Available

O Profeta is a Brazilian soap opera that was produced and aired by TV Globo between October 16, 2006 and May 11, 2007, and totaled 178 chapters. Thiago Fragoso and Paola Oliveira as the protagonists of the plot, Fernanda Souza, Rodrigo Phavanello, Juliana Didone and Daniel Ávila and co-starring Carol Castro, Dalton Vigh, Samara Felippo, Nívea Maria and Malvino Salvador as antagonists.