Not Available

Oakie Doke is an energetic, friendly little fellow made of oak leaves, twigs and acorns. Always smiling and having fun, Oakie enjoys his role as Mr Fix-it and problem solver for all his woodland friends. Join Oakie and his friends - the crazy frog family, the quarrelsome mice, the hard-working moles and the mischievous grey squirrels in their fun-filled adventures in Oakie Hollows.