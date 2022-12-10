Not Available

Fleeing an arranged marriage to a man she doesn't love, In-hee meets Gi-hyun, an aspiring musician whose most prized possession is his late father's saxophone. In-hee and Gi-hyun cross paths over the years and slowly fall in love. In-hee ends up in the radio business working for Young-jin, a Korean national who supports the Japanese government in its occupation of Korea. As Gi-hyun s musical career begins to take off, he discovers that Young-jin is the same man who murdered his father many years before. As the tension builds, Gi-hyun is suspiciously sent to work hard labor at a coal mine in Japan. Upon the Japanese defeat in World War II, Gi-hyun returns home, full of revenge, to find his life turned upside down.