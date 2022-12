Not Available

Juro que te amo is a Mexican telenovela produced by Martha Patricia López de Zatarain for Televisa in 2008, starring young actress Ana Brenda Contreras. The show is a domestic drama about a wealthy family who loses everything and finds that they were only liked for their money. It premiered on 28 July 2008 and concluded on 6 February 2009. Re-make to the novela Los Parientes Pobres