Oban Star-Racers

Every 10,000 years, teams from all over the universe are gathered by the mysterious Avatar to compete in the Great Race of Ōban, a race with much more at stake than just honor or prize money. According to legend, the winner is awarded the Ultimate Prize, which is rumored to grant any wish, from large-scale destruction to, perhaps, the resurrection of a loved one. Some want it for glory, others as a way of universal domination. However, the true nature of the Prize is shrouded in mystery, and things are not what they appear to be…