Linda Dykes is a compulsive cleaner from North Wales. She loves cleaning so much she's set up her own cleaning agency. Linda believes that compulsive cleaners have a special set of skills that could change the habits of the nation, and so she's teaming up with other obsessive cleaners to help clean Britain's dirty homes and filthy public spaces. Each week these compulsive cleaners are carefully matched with someone whose home is in dire need of a major 'spring clean'.