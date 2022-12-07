Not Available

Born in single-parent families Ho Ching ( Tong Liya ornaments) from small town to the provincial capital, university affiliated hospital for treatment of severe maternal education center, on the first day of a patient experiencing postpartum hemorrhage, the newly appointed director of obstetrics Xiao Cheng ( 王耀庆 ornaments) and Deputy Director Wei Lili failed to solve, Ho Ching, but with the primary hospital of "indigenous methods" to solve the problem. "Obstetrician" stills "Obstetrician" stills Linna ( Zhu Rui ornaments) is vice president of Qu Jing Sheng Ming and especially beautiful daughter, Lan Qu Qu Jing Ming, vice president of the United States and especially Sheng's daughter, and Linna is made ​​small. Mrs. Qu Jin Ming, vice president of the United States, especially Sheng stumbled, Ho Ching Ming Jin song was actually the daughter of first love, which in turn deduce years of silence episode. Linna her he opened a private hospitals to public hospitals is to learn, so arrange to dry Dad godmother hospitals, superiority full, you can brush three concept, in addition to the President and Director of anyone pay any attention, even the attending physician arrangements do not listen, crush Zhao, Ho Ching and training doctors have a conflict. Xiao Cheng, director of overseas returnees mastered a lot of advanced concepts and technologies, but found that after returning home and reality there are many places out of tune, he and Ho Ching to face a lot of difficulties, from the initial mutual disdain to understand each other and then to each other appreciate until the last love.