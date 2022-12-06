Not Available

Welcome to the Occasional Wife guide at TV Tome. Peter Christopher is a young executive at Brahms Baby Food whose boss only promotes married men. This is Peter's problem, how to remain a bachelor while enjoying the benefits of marriage at his work. Peter shares his problem with his friend Greta, a hat check girl at a local night club he frequents. Greta gives Peter an idea when she suggests he do the same thing she does to protect her at work, pretend he's married. Peter then asks a very surprised Great to be his wife -occasionally. Peter pays the rent for Greta's apartment, which is two stories above his. The rest of the negotiations include art lessons, furniture and contact lenses for Greta. In return for this she is to pose as his wife at company related events. Due to Brahms Baby Food functions as well as happenings in their personal lives Peter and Greta are often seen dashing up and down the fire escape that connects their apartments, which leads to bo