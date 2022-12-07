Not Available

A generation ago, Jacques-Yves Cousteau revealed the oceans' mysteries to millions of landlocked PBS television viewers, and inspired a groundswell of public awareness of the unique problems faced by the world's marine environments. Now, 30 years later, Jacques' son Jean-Michel Cousteau and his expedition team have set sail to explore dangerous and spectacular locales across the globe in the high-definition series, Jean-Michel Cousteau: Ocean Adventures, premiering with the film Voyage to Kure, narrated by Pierce Brosnan.