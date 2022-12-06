Ocean Girl

Not Available

Welcome to Orca. Dr. Diane Bates accepts a job on a new underwater science labratory called Orca. She is going to study whales as part of her research. Recently divorced she and her two boys Jason and Brett set out to start a new life, what they don't know is that their life is about to change. After boarding Orca they soon discover irregular patterns in the Whale song. As the story unfolds it appears that the whale is communicating with another being -- a girl in fact! This girl not only can talk to whales but breathe underwater as well. The story continues as Neri discovers a sister and her origins -- a far off planet! She is from an advanced civilization "The Planet Of the Oceans" and that she has been sent on a mission to try to save her home as well as earth.