Beginning the evening of programming at 8 PM (ET/PT) is Steve Irwin's last documentary, OCEAN'S DEADLIEST. Lurking only a few feet below the surface of eastern Australia's crystalline ocean are some of the most dangerous animals on the planet. For thousands of years, venomous snakes, salt-water crocodiles and immense sharks have patrolled these waters. Now, in the hope of studying nature's most dangerous creations, two adventurers of legendary reputation and pedigree embark on an epic mission that requires leadership of an experienced, knowledgeable and fearless crew. Irwin is joined by oceanographer and adventurer Philippe Cousteau, grandson of the famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, in OCEAN'S DEADLIEST as they explore the waters between Australia's Gold Coast and the Great Barrier Reef. Throughout this expedition, Philippe and Steve come face to face with venomous fish, huge great white sharks and amazing saltwater crocodiles as they search for the region's most dangerous animal. Along the way, they will meet the scientific experts who work with these creatures on a regular basis, learning the reason why they have evolved with such dangerous defenses and also learning that in truth, they fill a role in the overall ecosystem that is vital and cannot be overlooked. Their adventure features amazing and breathtaking moments, including subduing a giant croc in order to attach a satellite tracking device; observing the feeding behavior of the great white shark while safely tucked away inside a dive cage; and working with the Australian experts who capture deadly sea snakes in order to supply anti-venom to the rest of the world. Cousteau, who was aboard Croc One with Irwin during the expedition when he was struck and killed by a stingray, narrates the 90- minute documentary.