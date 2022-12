Not Available

October 1970 is an eight-part series set at the height of the Quebec crisis. Moving from cops to kidnappers, politicos to sympathizers, this drama makes the political personal: Louise Lanctot battling the macho culture of her FLQ cell, political aides from Ottawa and Quebec City reflecting the tension between the two solitudes, the Rose-Lanctot rivalry within the FLQ and the Bourassa-Laporte tension. And none of the police departments trust each other