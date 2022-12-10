Octogenarian and The 90s

Not Available

"Sunshine Home" is a home for the aged founded by Grandma Lin. In a small space that's full of warmth reside a group of elderly people with different personalities. As Grandma Lin suffers from the late stages of liver cancer, she entrusts the nursing home to her granddaughter Ye Xiaomei. At this time, Guo Sanshuang arranges for his grandpa to enter the facility. Being a slick salesman, he wanted to gain access in and out of the nursing home in order to sell health products to the old and earn easy money. Ye Xiaomei and Guo Sanshuang immediately take a dislike for each other. Their post-90s thinking breathes in new vitality into the lives of their elderly counterparts but also gives rise to numerous conflicts. Nonetheless, the touching stories behind each of them brings everyone closer.