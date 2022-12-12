Odd Perfect Match

Not Available

Kai Ying Tai is the heir of a wealthy family. His dream is to become a famous writer, but his father does not agree with such a career path, so Ying Tai leaves home in order to pursue his dreams. Looking for inspiration for a new book, he meets Huai Zhen, who by mistake accuses him of murder. Ying Tai decides to take revenge on it and use it as a major theme of his book, provoking various events. That is, until, when his heart starts to pound for Huai Zhen. Which turns out to be stronger - love or dreams for the release of the book?