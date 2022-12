Not Available

After the success of the network's breakout hit ODDITIES, SCIENCE moves its popular franchise to the West Coast with the world premiere of ODDITIES: SAN FRANCISCO. SCIENCE expands its empire of the eccentric to the epicenter of all things strange at San Francisco's famed Haight Street. There at the infamous antiques shop, Loved to Death, the cabinets of curiosities overflow with bizarre taxidermy, memento Mori Jewelry and art pieces that epitomize the macabre and mysterious.