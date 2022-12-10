Ode to Daughter of Great Tang

Not Available

While his father was one of founding marshals of the Tang Empire, Cheng Chu Mo was a shiftless young man. His life took a radical turn when he fell in love at first sight with Fu Rou, the diligent daughter from a merchant family. In order to woo Fu Rou's heart, Chu Mo began to study earnestly. As he grow in knowledge and maturity, he decided to follow in father's footstep to serve the country and planned a campaign against pirates harassing the coast of China. Meanwhile, through a misadventure, Fu Rou became a Weaving female official of the court, making it difficult for the two young lovers to meet in private. In her new post, Fu Rou uncovered some dark secrets and a plot which got her family in serious trouble. Fu Rou and Chu Mo must rely on their wits and skills and overcome their enemies together...