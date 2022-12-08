Not Available

At the wheel of a motorhome, the "Calypso", Bruno Nogueira and Gonçalo Waddington will travel the length and breadth of Portugal on a journey that will unfold in unusual ways: "Odisseia" is a story told in two intersected narratives. At first, Bruno Nogueira and Gonçalo Waddington, two friends who go on a journey by motorhome in Portugal. Both feel the need to move away from their family and professional lives and think of a solution to their personal dramas. In the second story, told as a making-of fiction, there are the writers of the series itself, Bruno Nogueira and Gonçalo Waddington and a third element, Tiago Guedes, director.