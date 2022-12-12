Of Greed and Ants

Not Available

The Hong Kong economy took off in the 1970s, and the stock market was the battlefield for greed. Rong Mou Tong, completely changed his outlook on life due to his father's tragic encounter. He fled from Hong Kong to Thailand, recognizing the power of the stock market, and determined to become a manipulator. Upright Qian Yong Jin and his friends, Zhuang Dai Xi and Lu Xiao Hu, are three young men with ideals, did not expect to be bruised by the wind and waves of the stock market ... Yong Jin lived with three mothers and daughters, and her sisters, Shui Min Jing and Shui Min Ting, had very different personalities. They also waited for an opportunity that could change their destiny. Mou Ton successfully climbed the wealthy Tang Hao Feng, and gradually realized his plan for life.